Patricia Rose Karner D'Amico, 72, of Eighty Four, passed away peacefully Friday, December 27, 2019, in Canonsburg, at Townview Living Facility.

She was born June 10, 1947, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary D'Amico of Canonsburg. Patricia was fondly known to her family and friends as "Crazy Pat" and lived most of her life in Canonsburg and Eighty Four. Prior to her retirement, she worked at Western Center and Mayview State Hospitals.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary D'Amico. Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jody Karner Quinlan of Eighty Four and her son Dennis (Colleen) Karner Jr. of North Carolina. Also, her sisters Linda (Barry) Andrews of Washington, Nancy D'Amico of Pittsburgh and her brother Jerry D'Amico of Pittsburgh. She will be deeply missed by her four grandchildren, Remington Quinlan, Dillion Karner, Mason Karner and Manny Karner; niece, Jessica D'Amico, ; three nephews, Scott Cullen, Joe Cullen and Matt D'Amico; along with numerous cousins and friends.

"You have touched so many hearts and you will be truly missed."

At Pat's request, there will be no public visitation. A graveside ceremony at St. Patrick's Cemetery will take place at a later date, where she will be laid to rest with her parents. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. To view or extend condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.