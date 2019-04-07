Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Sue Doyle Kemp.

Patricia Sue Doyle Kemp passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Beaumont, Texas. Patricia was born March 25, 1946, to Charles and Pauline Stewart Doyle in Uniontown.

Patricia was the baby of 16 siblings. She moved to Washington in 1951, after the death of her parents, to be raised by her eldest brother's family at the age of 5. She was a 1964 graduate of Washington High School.

Patricia loved to cook and she was exceptional at it. Some of her specialties were roast beef, fried potatoes and her liver and onions. She also enjoyed hanging out with family and friends, having drinks and, especially in more recent years, attending estate sales with Christine.

Patricia was a member of the Dravosburg American Legion Post 380 Ladies Auxilliary and previous member of the Glassport and Washington posts.

Left to honor her memory are her son, Jon (Ronda) Taylor; her daughters, Irene (Jay) Corwin and Christine (Cathy) Kemp; granddaughters, Jennifer, Erica (Chase), Ashley, Alexandria, Tabitha and Reynnie; her brother, Jerry Doyle; and her sisters, Carol Zaccagnini and Jacqueline Rider.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings to include her Doyle brothers and sisters Charles A., Lewis, Leah Ringer, Sallie Kaydo, Robert, Ellis, Ada Gribble, Catherine, Donald, Lois Durany, Effie Hibbard and Margaret Kephart. Also preceded in death by her husband, Reynolds Guy Kemp and her beloved eldest son, Robert B. Taylor Jr.

Interment will be at 10:30 a.m. April 12 in the Cemetery of the Alleghenies. An open memorial service to honor her life will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in Dravosburg American Legion.