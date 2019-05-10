Patricia V. Malizio, 81, of Canonsburg, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, surrounded by family.

She was born August 9, 1937, in Fort Pitt, a daughter of James and Victoria Kocotowicz Manion.

After graduating from John Dewey High School, Patricia went on to work at Mercy Hospital, until she married her late husband, Rudolph Malizio, August 10, 1957. From there, she created a loving home as a homemaker and began raising her four children, until her husband's death. From there, she went on to become the first meter maid in Canonsburg Borough and served as a cook for the Canonsburg Senior Center.

Patricia is survived by her two loving brothers, John (the late Margaret) Manion and Jim (Debbie) Manion; her caring children, Debbie Malizio, Darlene Malizio, Donna (John) Zaccone and Rudy Malizio; grandchildren Jason Cadez, Christopher (Margaret) Cadez, Kristen Vehar, Josh Vehar and Jeremy Cadez; great-grandchild Cassidy Vehar; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph V. Malizio, who died February 26, 1978.

Patricia was known by many as "Grandma Pat," and everyone who got to know her knew they were adopted into her heart. Grandma Pat was sure to put a smile on anyone's face with her quick wit and carefree attitude. Grandma Pat could spot a bargain a mile away, and this truly showed with her love to shop.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000. An additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Monday, May 13, in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

