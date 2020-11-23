1/
Patricia W. Hayes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia W. Hayes, 94, of McMurray and Sunrise Senior Living of Upper St. Clair, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Hayes Sr.; loving mother of Thomas P. (Marybeth) Hayes Jr., Mary Carla Hayes and the late Jay Alan Hayes; cherished grandmother of Daniel and Michael Jillisky. Also survived by former daughter-in-law, Janet George; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends.

Pat was a longtime member of Center Presbyterian Church and the Washington County Council of the Blind. She was a certified braillist and transcribed books for people who are blind and volunteered numerous hours for various organizations.

Patty was an avid gardener and enjoyed golfing.

She will be remembered as a dedicated wife and loving mother.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers. Family and friends are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 24. A service and celebration of Patricia's life will be held at a later date after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

The family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of one's choice. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved