Patricia W. Hayes, 94, of McMurray and Sunrise Senior Living of Upper St. Clair, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Hayes Sr.; loving mother of Thomas P. (Marybeth) Hayes Jr., Mary Carla Hayes and the late Jay Alan Hayes; cherished grandmother of Daniel and Michael Jillisky. Also survived by former daughter-in-law, Janet George; several nieces and nephews; and many special friends.

Pat was a longtime member of Center Presbyterian Church and the Washington County Council of the Blind. She was a certified braillist and transcribed books for people who are blind and volunteered numerous hours for various organizations.

Patty was an avid gardener and enjoyed golfing.

She will be remembered as a dedicated wife and loving mother.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers. Family and friends are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 24. A service and celebration of Patricia's life will be held at a later date after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

The family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of one's choice.