Patrick J. Burns Jr., 66, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Rolling Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation in Waynesburg.

He was born December 28, 1953, in Pittsburgh, a son of Patrick J. Burns Sr., and Mary Margaret "Peg" Zmudzinski Burns.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents; and his infant brother, Paul Jude.

He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Masontown. Patrick was a retired coal miner. He was an active, long-standing, and devoted member of the United Mine Workers of America.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Erica Burns and her partner, Randy Ricciuti; his former wife, Margie; sisters Pamela Burns Seibel and husband Cal, Peggy Ann Burns Bukrim and Linette Evancic; and brother Paul J. Burns; nieces and nephews Mary Burns, Monica Burns, Michelle Burns, Kelly Bukrim, Matthew Bukrim, Michael Bukrim, Caitlin Seibel, Daniel Seibel and David Seibel.

Patrick was a devoted son, dad, uncle, brother and friend.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 2, and until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the Terravecchia-Haky Home for Funerals, Inc., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with the Rev. Father William G. Berkey as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown.

Memorial contributions can be made in Pat's name to Helping Hands Ministry, 14 S. Main Street, Masontown, PA 15461, or the Corner Cupboard Food Bank, 881 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit http://www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com.