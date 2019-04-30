Patrick J. "PJ" Hughes, 35, of Washington, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 27, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

He was born September 14, 1983, in Yuma, Ariz., a son of Edward Hughes (Rona Schwartz) of Bentleyville and the late Kathleen A. Perry Hughes.

Mr. Hughes was Roman Catholic and was employed as the manager of the 40 Bar and Grille.

He was a 2002 graduate of Washington High School, where he was a standout baseball and football player. Mr. Hughes was a member of the 2001 Washington High School State Championship Football Team. During his athletic career at Wash High, he had the opportunity to play football and baseball at Three Rivers Stadium, baseball at PNC Park and football at Heinz Field. This was something that was very special to him. Mr. Hughes played Washington Youth Baseball in his younger years. He was a member of the 1997 Pony League World Series Team, where he hit the game-winning home run in the semifinal game. The team would eventually lose to China in the championship game, 5-2, but the memories of that year live on to this day for all of those involved in the team's journey that year.

Mr. Hughes was also an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He enjoyed going to the casino, being outdoors and cutting grass. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the time that he spent with his daughter, Abigail. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving, in addition to his father, are his daughter, Abigail Hughes of Washington; his girlfriend, Dawn Zambelli of Washington and her son, Hunter Amos; paternal grandfather Richard (Evelyn) Hanna of Washington; maternal grandmother Wanda Perry of Erie; uncle and aunt, Jim and Tracie Hughes of Washington; aunt Vicki Dever of Washington; aunts Brenda (Ron) Bennett, Colleen Wild and Debbie Perry; and uncles Michael (Kathy) Perry and Marty Perry. Several cousins also survive. Mr. Hughes will also be dearly missed by his two rottweilers, Bella and Beast.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Heather Hughes, and by his grandparents.

Friends will be received from 2 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. A funeral service will will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses at www.gofundme.com/funeral-expense-for-pj-hughes. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.