Patrick Joseph "Pat" Findlay, 73, of Eighty Four, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Washington Hospital, surrounded by his family.

He was born October 10, 1946, in Cumberland, Md., a son of the late Edward Findlay and Helen Brehl Findlay.

Pat was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School and Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and worked at the 911th Airlift Wing as chief of maintenance operations for 36 years. He also was instrumental in keeping the 911 Airlift Wing open.

Pat was member of the American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 and volunteered at the Air Heritage Museum, where he maintained a C-123 cargo plane.

He loved old cars and restored a 1970 Chevy Nova. Pat also was an avid Steelers fan and attended games for many years.

He adored his six grandchildren and spending time with family and friends.

On March 16, 1984, he married Zita Palmosina, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Kevin Findlay of Portsmouth, Va.; two daughters, Michele (Bradley) Colbert of Washington and Zita (Matthew) Lammay of Eighty Four; a sister, Teresa Findlay of Washington; and six grandchildren, Collin, Ethan, Ryan, Dillan, Zita and Ella.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Air Heritage Museum, 35 Piper Street, Suite 1043, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.

