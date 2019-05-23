Patrick P. Sukel (1972 - 2019)
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Valley Parish
Donora, PA
Patrick P. "Patsy" Sukel, 47, of Monongahela, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in his home.

He was born in North Charleroi, March 25, 1972, a son to the late Eugene Sukel, who died in September of 2017, and the surviving Rita Diulus Sukel.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by three siblings, Mark (Robyn Curletti) Sukel of Maui, David (Jayme McDonough) Sukel of Pittsburgh and Rebecca (Jeff) Ruffing of Bentleyville; nine nieces and nephews; and many cousins.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Anthony L. Massafra Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 40 Second Street Extension, Carroll Township, Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900, where the family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, in Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Donora.

Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela.

To share a condolence, please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 23, 2019
