Patsy S. Reda, 97, of Washington, died Thursday, August 1, 2019.

He was born December 19, 1921, in Mendicino, Italy, a son of the late Joseph and Carolina Aloise Reda.

He served his country as a surgical technician in the European Theater during W.W.II.

Patsy dedicated his life tending bar and serving the "nice-a-people" at the Ramada Inn, Washington, for numerous decades. He took pleasure in gardening and making wine and spaghetti sauce, and would share these with family and friends.

Deceased is his wife of 60 years, Vittoria Reda.

Surviving are two sons, Joseph V. (Monica) Reda of Export and Dominick P. Reda of Washington; a granddaughter, Julia N. Reda of Export; and a brother-in-law, Luigi (Dina) Greco of Palos Heights, Ill.

Deceased is a daughter, Carolina Reda McMurdy.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington. A funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Washington, with the Rev. Thomas Lewandowski as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Concordia Hospice.