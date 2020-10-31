Paul A. Gursky, 90, of Bobtown, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at home.

He was born June 5, 1930, in Bobtown, a son of the late Joseph and Anna Blazek Gursky.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Anna Fecsko, Mary Smiles, Susan Nitti and Clare Kovach; three brothers, Stephen, Joseph and John Gursky. Paul was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

He was a veteran of World War II having served in the United States Air Force. He retired from J & L Steel Corporation, Shannopin Mine in Bobtown, was a member of United Mine Workers of America Local 6159 and a member of Saint Ignatius Roman Catholic Church of Bobtown, where he had served as an usher for many years.

Paul was also a very loving and generous person. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, in the Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home, Thomas B. Rudolph, Funeral Director and Supervisor, 15 Main Street, Point Marion, when brief prayers will be said in the funeral home chapel followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Saint Ignatius Worship Site of St. Matthias Parish in Bobtown. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.

Military Honors will be accorded at graveside by Point Marion Veterans Posts.

As mandated by CDC, protective masks will be worn and social distancing will be observed.

