Paul A. "Tony" Mongell, 45, of Connellsville, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Excela Frick Hospital, after succumbing to numerous adverse health conditions exacerbated by a medical accident sustained in 1996.

Tony was born February 11, 1975, a son of Paul and Vicky L. Barney Mongell.

Tony was a free and carefree spirit. As a young man, he became an all-around skating enthusiast. He also enjoyed skateboarding, ice skating, rollerblading and dek hockey. Tony was also an avid hockey fan. Later, after his accident, although unable to speak, Tony communicated love and strength and miraculously retained a fantastic sense of humor.

In addition to his parents, Tony is survived by a sister, McKenzie Mongell Goforth; paternal grandmother Mary Mongell; aunts and uncles Melanie K. Slogick, Ernest W. "Spanky" Barney, Les and Marsha Mongell, Marianne (Mongell) and Brian Scaife, Jim and Louann Mongell, Bonnie (Mongell) and Paul Clarkson, John Mongell, Brian and Amy Mongell and Michael and Noelle Mongell; nephews Kaiden and Alex Goforth; and a niece, Savanna Bell.

Tony was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Paul E. Mongell; maternal grandparents Ernest S. Barney and Peggy (Montgomery) Jeffries; and an uncle, Shawn Barney.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing or visitation. Private services are being held in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 South First Street West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Connellsville Area Community Ministries, 110 West Crawford Avenue, Connellsville, PA 15425, or St. Rita Roman Catholic Church, 116 South Second Street, Connellsville, PA 15425.

