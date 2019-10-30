Paul A. Sneed (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul A. Sneed.
Service Information
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA
15332
(724)-348-7171
Obituary
Send Flowers

Paul A. "Sam" Sneed, 75, of Finleyville, died Monday, October 28, 2019, in his home.

He was born May 17, 1944, in McKeesport, a son of the late Robert Paul and Elma Bucy Sneed.

Paul was retired as an unemployment compensation appeals referee with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

He served in the U.S. Navy as an explosive ordinance disposal officer, attaining the rank of lieutenant junior grade, during the Vietnam War and was a member of Boy Scout Troop 1452 in Finleyville and the Washington County Bar Association.

Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Black Sneed, and three sons, Andrew, Richard and Robert Sneed, all of Finleyville.

All services are private and entrusted to Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Finleyville.

Memorial donations may be made to Boy Scout Troop 1452, 3595 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, PA 15332.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 30, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet Vietnam War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.