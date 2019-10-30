Paul A. "Sam" Sneed, 75, of Finleyville, died Monday, October 28, 2019, in his home.

He was born May 17, 1944, in McKeesport, a son of the late Robert Paul and Elma Bucy Sneed.

Paul was retired as an unemployment compensation appeals referee with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

He served in the U.S. Navy as an explosive ordinance disposal officer, attaining the rank of lieutenant junior grade, during the Vietnam War and was a member of Boy Scout Troop 1452 in Finleyville and the Washington County Bar Association.

Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Black Sneed, and three sons, Andrew, Richard and Robert Sneed, all of Finleyville.

All services are private and entrusted to Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Finleyville.

Memorial donations may be made to Boy Scout Troop 1452, 3595 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, PA 15332.