Paul Anthony DiSalle Jr., 89, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully at 11:25 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital, with his beloved family by his side. He was born April 19, 1931, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Concezio Paulo and Ann Mastrangioli DiSalle, and was a lifetime member of the St. Patrick worship site of St. Oscar Romero Parish.

Paul attended the College of Fine Arts, School of Music at Carnegie Institute of Technology, which later became Carnegie Mellon University. There he received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Music and Music Education. He held a deep respect for his alma mater and was a proud alumnus. His passion for music led him to a career in music education. He taught at various school districts throughout the greater Pittsburgh area including North Hills, North Allegheny and Pittsburgh schools, then became director of the Chartiers-Houston High School Band in April of 1977. He also enjoyed instructing students privately from his studio. While very well versed in most musical instruments, his true affection was for the clarinet. Paul was the principle clarinetist of the Carnegie Sympathy Orchestra and the South Hills Symphony Orchestra, as well as a member of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. He served there as principle clarinetist and member of the board of directors during its 10-year term. He was a lyric baritone with the Mendelssohn Choir for 10 years. Accompanied by his father, Paul would travel to rehearsal weekly, always striving to play every note effortlessly and to perfection. He was very well respected and admired by his colleagues. Family, friends, people and sports parallel his passion for classical music. He found good in everyone and everything, often talking about his time growing up on Murdock Street.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his dear sister, Norma Cocco of Canonsburg; devoted nieces and nephews Sandra (Michael) Marchky of Indianapolis, Ind., Robert (Alison) Cocco, Lisa (Edmund) Vilsack and David (Bridget) Cocco, all of Peters Township; his 15 great-nieces and nephews, whom he cherished, and who are located throughout the United States.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where departing prayers will be recited at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, September 16. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. in the St. Patrick worship site of St. Oscar Romero Parish, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings and a limit of 25 persons at a time will be required in the funeral home and church due to state mandated restrictions and will be strictly followed. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

