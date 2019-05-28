Paul Brian Whetsell, 43, of Marianna, died Friday, May 24, 2019, in his home.

He was born August 15, 1975, in Waynesburg, a son of Edward Whetsell of Akron, Ohio, and the late Brenda Baer Fudala.

Paul was a 1993 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and a 1998 graduate of Waynesburg College.

He had been most recently working at Olive Garden in Washington.

Paul was a former Boy Scout, fireman and EMT with the Clarksville Volunteer Fire Company, and a lifeguard at Ryerson State Park. He loved the outdoors, going to concerts and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On December 18, 2004, he married Lori Ross, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Gabriele and William Whetsell, both of Detroit, Mich.; a stepson, Cody Frameli; his aunts that were like sisters, Linda Benyi of Clarksville, Jean Collins of Clarksville, Joan Baer of Clarksville and Sharon Wallach of Rices Landing; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Neva and Irvin Ross of Marianna; and several cousins.

Deceased are his maternal grandparents, who raised Paul, Samuel and Phyllis Antil Baer; and a cousin, Corey G. Collins.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, with the Rev. Louise Corbett officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Izaak Walton League of Greene County or the Humane Society of Greene County.

Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.