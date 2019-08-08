Paul C. Battista, 64, of Mt. Pleasant Township, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in his home, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born July 30, 1955, a son of Paul Jr. and Margaret Will Battista.

Mr. Battista was the president of his graduating class in 1973 at Fort Cherry High School. He was the owner and Vice President of SunnySide Supply Inc., in Slovan, which Paul started with his wife 38 years ago.

Paul loved people and business. He loved building business and was an awesome salesman. He was the inventor of "Spotter Buddy", which he recently designed to save lives.

Paul was active in the community. He was the president of the Mt. Pleasant Township Sewage Authority. He was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Muse, the W.C.M.A., Appalachian Pipeline Association, Appalachian Basin Gas Processors, American Society of Safety Professionals and the Italian American Men's Society.

Mr. Battista also volunteered his time. He helped with the Hickory Apple Festival and he was a Company Advisor for Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week.

Paul loved playing his guitar. He loved his family and enjoyed many special moments with his grandchildren who called him "cookie monster".

On December 16, 1977, he married Nanette M. Baker, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Lisa M. (Daniel) Johnson of Eighty Four; a son, John Paul (Stacey Dodds) Battista of Hickory; three brothers, Ralph (Barb) of Houston, Donald (Jan) of Cape Coral, Fla. and Ronald Battista of Sturgeon; a sister, Diana (Bob) Bissett of Hickory; two grandchildren, Lillian and Shane Johnson; and the entire Baker family.

Family will receive friends from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 9 in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10 in Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Muse. Everyone is asked to meet at the church. Interment will follow in the Baker Family Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Holy Rosary Church, P.O. Box 447, Muse, PA 15350, or Pennsylvania Free Enterprise, 3076 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16505.