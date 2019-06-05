Paul Charles Weimer, 58, of Chartiers Township, died unexpectedly in his home Saturday, June 1, 2019.

He was a son of Lillian Weimer and the late Dr. Joseph C. Weimer and beloved brother of Karen (Louis Lalama) Weimer and sister-in-law Barbara Weimer.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Joseph Weimer.

Born August 30, 1960, in Pittsburgh, he attended Mt. Lebanon Schools and graduated from Village Academy. He attended Farrier Blacksmith School in Lexington, Ky.

Paul managed Waycross Horse Farms for many years. He loved the outdoors, including fly fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his loving mother, sister, brother-in-law Louis, sister-in-law Barbara, niece Lauren, nephew Geoffrey and many cousins in Chicago, Ill.

At the family's request, all services will be private. Internment will take place in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township. Arrangements are entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society.

