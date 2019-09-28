Paul David Phillips (1986 - 2019)
Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Obituary
Paul David Phillips, 33, of Washington, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, due to injuries received in an automobile accident.

He was born February 14, 1986, in Fort Myers, Fla., a son of Richard and Sandy McCurry Phillips of Washington.

Mr. Phillips graduated from Washington High School, where he played drums in the band, and attended Penn Commercial.

He worked as a frac technician for Solid Oak.

An avid reader, Mr. Phillips loved music, all things scientific, and his pet snakes and spiders. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are two daughters, Natalie Ann Phillips of Washington and Chloe Ann Phillips of Sewickley; two sisters, Ashley Phillips and Kaitlin Phillips, both of Washington; and his maternal grandmother, Ruth McCurry.

Deceased are his paternal grandparents, Marguerite and Paul Phillips, and maternal grandfather, David Lloyd McCurry.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., the time of service, Monday, September 30, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
