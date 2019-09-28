Paul David Phillips, 33, of Washington, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, due to injuries received in an automobile accident.

He was born February 14, 1986, in Fort Myers, Fla., a son of Richard and Sandy McCurry Phillips of Washington.

Mr. Phillips graduated from Washington High School, where he played drums in the band, and attended Penn Commercial.

He worked as a frac technician for Solid Oak.

An avid reader, Mr. Phillips loved music, all things scientific, and his pet snakes and spiders. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are two daughters, Natalie Ann Phillips of Washington and Chloe Ann Phillips of Sewickley; two sisters, Ashley Phillips and Kaitlin Phillips, both of Washington; and his maternal grandmother, Ruth McCurry.

Deceased are his paternal grandparents, Marguerite and Paul Phillips, and maternal grandfather, David Lloyd McCurry.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., the time of service, Monday, September 30, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

