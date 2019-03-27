Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Edward Carlson.

Paul Edward Carlson of Waynesburg died in his home Sunday, March 24, 2019.

He was born June 29, 1949, a son of J.E. Victor and Ruby Lorraine Knobloch Carlson. He was a graduate of Waynesburg High School and entered Waynesburg University, where he majored in Spanish and was awarded a bachelor of arts degree in 1971.

Following college, he began his work career as a staff writer for the Observer-Reporter newspaper. Later he became an air traffic controller, serving in Morgantown, W.Va., West Lafayette, Ind., Greater Pittsburgh International and Ithaca, N.Y.

Paul had a lifelong love of music, playing tuba in the high school band and participating in musicals. In college, he sang throughout his undergraduate career with the touring choir The Lamplighters and continued to sing with them after he graduated.

In recent years, as a member of First Methodist Church of Waynesburg, he continued with his love of music; singing in the church choir and performing with the RLW Quartet, recently winning the July 4th Lions Club competition. Over the years, he also sang with several other church choirs in Waynesburg.

A quiet, humble person, Paul was active in his community, serving as a volunteer for many years with Meals on Wheels, where he was valued by fellow volunteers and clients alike. He also served as judge of elections at the polls.

He enjoyed a number of hobbies, including golf, darts, and participation in trivia tournaments. One of his favorite activities was vacationing with his extended family, especially his nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed monthly dinners with his friends from his high school class.

He is survived by his two brothers, Jack (Lynn) Carlson, of Bel Air, Md., and Mark (LuAnn) Carlson of Waynesburg; nephews John (Ginger) Carlson of Chandler, Ariz., and Shawn (Jamie) Carlson of Sewickley; nieces Allison (Bernie) Yutesler of Columbia, Md., and Amy (Kristina) Carlson of Perry Hall, Md.; and several great-nieces and great-nephews, Regan Carlson of Waynesburg, Stella and Enzo Carlson of Sewickly, James and Christopher Carlson of Chandler and Zoey Pom Carlson of Columbia.

Friends will be received beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, in First United Methodist Church of Waynesburg, 112 North Richhill Street, Waynesburg, where a memorial service will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. David S. Lake officiating, assisted by Paul's brother, the Rev. John V. Carlson, and Paul's niece, the Rev. Amy L. Carlson. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist of Waynesburg or Meals on Wheels.

