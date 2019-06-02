God brought Paul Edward Sluby Sr., Esq., to his heavenly home Wednesday, March 27, 2019, with his wife, daughter and a son by his side.

Paul, a retired helicopter pilot with the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police, renowned genealogist, legal researcher and historian, will be deeply missed by those who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his siblings and son Michael P. Sluby.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife, Dr. Patricia Carter Sluby; sons Paul E. Sluby Jr. and Thomas G. Sluby (Nancy); daughter Ren S. Sluby; stepdaughters Felicia A. Ives and Dr. Julia A. Ives; and grandson Michael P. Sluby. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Cecil Reid; nieces; nephews; a host of other dear relatives; Bachelor-Benedict brothers; racquet ball buddies; and an abundance of dear friends.

Good memories and sweet stories - they come into our lives like pennies from heaven reminding us in small, unexpected ways that we have loved and been loved.