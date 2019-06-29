Paul F. Costello, 61, of Washington, died of an apparent heart attack Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born August 9, 1957, a son of Paul Costello of Finleyville and the late Mary Kennedy Costello.

Paul was a 1975 graduate of Ringgold High School.

He was lifelong machinist and most recently worked for Cromie Machine LLC in Lawrenceville.

Paul loved spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, fishing and cooking.

On August 28, 2009, he married Dorothy Cathers, who survives.

Also surviving are four children, MJ Strimel (Norm) of Houston, John Schussler (Virginia) of Canonsburg, Lynsey Stettmier of Pittsburgh and Danielle Stettmier of Washington; seven grandchildren, Taylor Malie, Lucas and Landon Strimel, Seth and Aiden Thomas, Zoe Schussler and Kyson Stettmier; and a grandpup, Mario Hector Stettmier.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, with Pastor Carmen Shullo officiating. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.