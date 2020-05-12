I was a young rough around the edges 20 something year old mechanic at SHLM. Working for such a man of class and dignity played a major role in my personal development. Mr. Groff set a standard for me to pursue. As a result, I am now a high school teacher,have a beautiful family, very successful daughters, a historical home, and yes I drive a Mercedes Benz. Thank you Mr. Groff. Now you are with the Lord, may God bless and comfort you family.

Carl Schmidt