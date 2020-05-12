It is with a heavy heart that the family announces the passing of Paul Fulton Groff of Eighty Four. He passed peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, Saturday, May 9, 2020.He was born September 24, 1933, in Osijek, Croatia, and was preceded in death by his parents, Nikolai and Maria Grof, and his sister, Sonja.He was the beloved husband for 60 years to his wife, Josephine. He is also survived by his children, Christina Marie Winter and husband Laurence and Julie Ann Caughey and husband Jeffrey. In addition, he was blessed with three grandchildren, Kathryn and Christopher Cole, William and Elizabeth Winter and Paul Winter, and five great-grandchildren, Colton and Jackson Schoedel and Lillian, Landon and Caiden Winter He is also survived by nieces and a nephew.Paul emigrated from Croatia in 1956 and worked hard to become a citizen in 1961. His passion was the automobile industry and it was evident by the fact that he created multiple active auto dealerships throughout the Pittsburgh area during his lifetime. His love of interacting with people added to his success not just in business, but in many personal relationships.He was a member of South Hills Country Club, an avid golfer, loved to play gin and also a member of the Friday night bowling league. Paul and Josephine enjoyed traveling on cruises and visited many countries around the world.The Gallagher Hospice staff provided dedicated compassionate care during Paul's illness.In accordance with the mandated COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, both a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated at St. Benedict the Abbot Church, and interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery will be private.Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, or Greater Washington County Food Bank, 909 National Pike West, Brownsville, PA 15417.Add tributes at beinhauer.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 12, 2020.