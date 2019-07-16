Paul H. Dyson, 71, of Washington, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, in his home.

He was born on February 1, 1948, in Washington, a son of the late Delbert G. and Mildred C. Bedillion Dyson.

Paul was a 1966 graduate of Trinity High School, where he proudly played football and made the Big 33 Football Classic, an all-star American football game featuring the top high school football players in Pennsylvania.

Paul was a Vietnam veteran with the U.S. Army's 630th Transportation Unit.

Paul was a retired PennDOT operator.

A Pentecostal Christian, he would share his faith and made an impact on those who listened.

Paul was a member of the Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion, and the Keystone Club, where he had many friends that meant a lot to him.

He loved his family; his daughters meant everything to him. He was an avid sports fan and always had some sport on the tv. He adored his grandson, who he shared his birthday with. He also enjoyed playing softball with Ten Mile Church and other local church leagues, as well as racquetball and fishing. He maintained a great lawn and took pride in his grass cutting.

On August 22, 1970, he married his loving wife, Diana J. "Dee" Kazarick, who died August 6, 2005.

Surviving are two daughters, Christee D. (J.J.) Thomas of Washington and Kelley Dee (Andrew) Minucci of Oakdale; a brother, Glenn O. (Nancy) Thomas of Canonsburg; a sister, Peggy (Roger) Dankowsky of Washington; a grandson, Gino Paul Joseph Minucci; a sister-in-law, Donna L. Dyson of Washington; many nieces and nephews; and many, many great friends.

Deceased is a brother, Edwin B. Dyson.

Private burial and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.