Paul James Michaux
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul James Michaux, 88, of Van Voorhis, passed away peacefully, in his home, Monday, May 4, 2020. Paul was born in Charleroi January 25, 1932, a son of the late Amour and Alice Souply Michaux.Paul served his country honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Following his service, Paul worked for Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel, Allenport Mill. Paul was an avid outdoorsman; his life revolved around family, game birds, snake hunting, homing pigeons and hunting.Paul is survived by his daughters, Christine Lorenz Chornak of Charleroi, Lisa A. (Tony Morich) Michaux of Van Voohris, Melonie Michaux (Joe) Ochkie of Blainesburg; son Paul "Charlie" Lorenz of Speers; grandchildren Jordan and Jenna Chornak, Paul Ryan Lorenz, Elliot Knight and Harley Rose Harkins; his closest friends, James Cunko and Mark Canigiani, who visited Paul frequently; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Rose Michaux; sisters Clara (Leone) Douyllize, Flo (Richard) Sadler and Rose (Bill) Krenichen; and his brother, Amour L. Michaux.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private for the immediate family only. Interment will be in Mon Valley Memorial Park.Arrangements were entrusted to the Schrock-Hogan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrockhogan.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schrock - Hogan Funeral Home
226 Fallowfield Ave
Charleroi, PA 15022
7244832911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved