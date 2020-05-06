Paul James Michaux, 88, of Van Voorhis, passed away peacefully, in his home, Monday, May 4, 2020. Paul was born in Charleroi January 25, 1932, a son of the late Amour and Alice Souply Michaux.Paul served his country honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Following his service, Paul worked for Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel, Allenport Mill. Paul was an avid outdoorsman; his life revolved around family, game birds, snake hunting, homing pigeons and hunting.Paul is survived by his daughters, Christine Lorenz Chornak of Charleroi, Lisa A. (Tony Morich) Michaux of Van Voohris, Melonie Michaux (Joe) Ochkie of Blainesburg; son Paul "Charlie" Lorenz of Speers; grandchildren Jordan and Jenna Chornak, Paul Ryan Lorenz, Elliot Knight and Harley Rose Harkins; his closest friends, James Cunko and Mark Canigiani, who visited Paul frequently; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Rose Michaux; sisters Clara (Leone) Douyllize, Flo (Richard) Sadler and Rose (Bill) Krenichen; and his brother, Amour L. Michaux.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private for the immediate family only. Interment will be in Mon Valley Memorial Park.Arrangements were entrusted to the Schrock-Hogan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrockhogan.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 6, 2020.