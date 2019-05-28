Paul Joseph Martin, 70, a lifelong resident of Bobtown, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Madison Center, Morgantown, W.Va., following an illness of several months.

He was born August 14, 1948, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Joseph S. and Elizabeth M. Collins Martin.

A member of St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church in Bobtown, he was a 1966 graduate of Mapletown High School. He also attended West Virginia University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1971 and his master's degree in sociology in 1975.

Paul was currently working as a business research analyst at West Virginia University's Eberly College of Arts and Sciences and was a member of the Laborer's International Union Local 814 and the American Federation of Teachers.

Surviving are his brother, Joel D. Martin of Los Angeles, Calif.; an aunt, Marie Kovach of Greensboro; three uncles, Emil Martin and Edward "Bucky" Martin, both of Bobtown, and Steve Martin of New York; several cousins, including Clark Draper of Low Hills and Marita Gugliotta, who was so kind and faithful in helping him during his illness; and a number of friends and co-workers.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, in St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, Bobtown, with the Rev. Father Al McGinnis officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.

The staffs at Madison Center and Amedysis Hospice provided excellent care to Paul during this time, as well as cousin Marita, who has been by his side throughout his illness.