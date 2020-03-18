Paul Koci Jr., 90, of Marianna, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Evergreen Assisted Living, Washington.

He was born June 26, 1929, in Clarksville, a son of the late Paul J. and Frances Helesik Koci.

He attended Jefferson- Morgan High School, graduating with the Class of 1947, and went on to serve his country in the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany, where he served with the 62nd Military Police Highway Patrol Company in Darmstadt, Germany.

While there, he met his wife, Ilse, who survives. The two were married October 16, 1953, and shared in 66 years of marriage.

Paul worked most of his life as a steelworker for US Steel in Homestead before retiring in 1987. He was also an avid farmer all his life.

Paul enjoyed farming, gardening and was an avid Penguins and Steelers fan.

He is survived by two sons, Stephen Koci of Ohio and Richard (Brenda Lacotta) of Marianna.

Also surviving are four grandchildren, Eric, Kellie, Stephanie and Taylor; as well as four great-grandchildren, Domonic, Hunter, Ryder and Carson.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are four brothers, Augustine Koci, Martin Koci, Stanley Koci and Edward Koci; as well as two sisters, Francis Biel and Mary Chato.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday March 18, in Nichol Funeral Home, 1728 Main Street, Marianna, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, in the funeral home, with the Reverend William B. Henry officiating. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery.

