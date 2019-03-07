Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Kubis.

Paul Kubis, 95, of South Park, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

He is survived by his beloved children, Paul Kubis, Bernadette (Jonas) Paskevicius and Paulette (Ron) Broglie; grandson Matthew W. Schmidt of San Francisco, Calif.; sisters Helen Liker and Evelyn Exler; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his adored wife of 54 years, Mary (Kratofil) Kubis and siblings Susan McGuire, John Kubis, Ann Hackinson, Andy Kubis, Mary Jane Piccolo, Mildred Lenik and Margaret Roberts.

Paul was a top salesman for Jefferson Memorial Park for over 40 years, including a period as sales manager at Forest Lawn Gardens.

He was a longtime member of St. Joan of Arc Parish, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. Paul was active in the South Park Historical Society, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6664, South Hills Military Honor Guard and South Park Golf Men's 60 League.

Paul served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, 2487th Quartermaster Truck Company, during World War II. He was a recipient of the highest French award, the "Legion D'Honneur," for his participation in the Normandy Invasion on Omaha Beach. His company provided support to General Patton on the famed Redball Express.

The staff at Mt. Vernon of South Park provided years of loving care.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday in Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, in St. Joan of Arc Parish, South Park. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Park Historical Society or Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6664. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.