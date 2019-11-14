Paul Leezer Jr., 98, of Monongahlea, passed away surrounded by family Friday, November 8, 2019. Born May 20, 1921, he was a son of the late Anna and Daniel Leezer; beloved husband to the late Agnes D. Leezer; loving father to Karen Leezer and Roseanne (Roger) Lee; and father-in-law to Joyce Leezer. Paul was a cherished grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his son, Paul Dennis Leezer; and his siblings.

Paul served in the South Pacific on the island of Saipan as an anti-aircraft gunner in the United States Army. He was a dedicated River Captain for U.S. Steel, where he started on stern wheeler boats and graduated to diesel. Paul dedicated his life to helping others and enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, at Monongahela Cemetery, 800 Country Club Road, Monongahela. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546.

