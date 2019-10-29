Paul M. Durila Sr., 78, of Claysville, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 27, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 31, 1941, in Washington, a son of the late John and Rebecca Durila.

Paul was employed as a supervisor at Stage Industries and Lineal Industries Inc., from where he retired in fall 2001.

His hobbies after retirement included hunting, trout fishing, shooting guns, turkey shoots and mowing his grass.

Paul was also known for his stubbornness and teasing nature.

Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, Bonnie Durila; his children, Paul (Robin) Durila Jr., Kim (Walt Beatty Sr.) Durila, Marcy (Carl) Lancaster, Stacy (Chuck) Kalb and Chas (Tim) Miller; grandchildren Jacob Durila, Emily Durila, Morgan (Justin) Willard, Nathan Lancaster, Trent Lancaster, Kylee Kalb, Bailey Miller and Colton Miler; and Paul was blessed with a great-grandchild, Liam Theodore Willard.

Paul is also survived by his brothers and sisters and his loving dogs, Wiggles and Buster.

At the request of the family, all arrangements are private and entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville PA, 724-663-7373.

www.youngfhinc.com