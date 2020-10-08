1/1
Paul M. Petro
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Attorney Paul Michael Petro passed away peacefully, in his home in Donora, Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born July 8, 1933, in Donora, to the late Michael and Mary Petro. Paul was also preceded in death by his sisters, Eugenia Petro, Evangeline Telleck and Evanthea Scandary.

Paul graduated from Donora High School with academic honors in 1951. He graduated cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh in 1955 and received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pittsburgh Law School in 1958. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army.

He was the assistant district attorney of Washington County for 35 years, conducting numerous trials, including some where he serenaded the jury during his openings or closings, earning him the title of the "singing prosecutor." He continued to maintain his private law practice in Donora with his son, Michael until his passing.

Paul is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Popovich Petro; his children, Michael Petro, Esq. of Pittsburgh, Dr. Gregory (Allison) Petro of Atlanta, Ga., Dr. Anastasia (Dr. Justin) Dimick of Ann Arbor, Mich., Dr. Daniel (Dr. Suzanne) Petro of Pittsburgh; and his grandchildren, Ava, Mary, Annalise, Paul, Andrew and Amelia. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Dr. Dimitri (Pauline) Petro of Donora; and several nieces and nephews.

Paul was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Donora, where he had served as president and was an anchor of its choir. In 1963, he was chairman of CEYOLA, which was held at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh. In the past, he held leadership positions in the Federated Russian Orthodox Club of America. Paul also served as a member and president of the Donora Borough Council and the Donora Chamber of Commerce, a solicitor for the Middle Monongahela Industrial Development Association, a co-chairman of the Mon Valley United Fund campaign, and a member of the Lions Club.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, in St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Donora, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, in the church, officiated by Father John Parker. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 1 St. Nicholas Drive, Donora, PA 15033.

Professional services are in the care of Rabe-Cheman Funeral Home & Cremations, LLC, Donora.

Condolences may be made at rabe-cheman.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Donora
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Donora
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Donora
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Donora
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rabe-Cheman Funeral Home & Cremations, LLC
701 Thompson Ave.
Donora, PA 15033
(724) 379-9020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved