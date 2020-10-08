Attorney Paul Michael Petro passed away peacefully, in his home in Donora, Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born July 8, 1933, in Donora, to the late Michael and Mary Petro. Paul was also preceded in death by his sisters, Eugenia Petro, Evangeline Telleck and Evanthea Scandary.

Paul graduated from Donora High School with academic honors in 1951. He graduated cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh in 1955 and received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pittsburgh Law School in 1958. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army.

He was the assistant district attorney of Washington County for 35 years, conducting numerous trials, including some where he serenaded the jury during his openings or closings, earning him the title of the "singing prosecutor." He continued to maintain his private law practice in Donora with his son, Michael until his passing.

Paul is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Popovich Petro; his children, Michael Petro, Esq. of Pittsburgh, Dr. Gregory (Allison) Petro of Atlanta, Ga., Dr. Anastasia (Dr. Justin) Dimick of Ann Arbor, Mich., Dr. Daniel (Dr. Suzanne) Petro of Pittsburgh; and his grandchildren, Ava, Mary, Annalise, Paul, Andrew and Amelia. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Dr. Dimitri (Pauline) Petro of Donora; and several nieces and nephews.

Paul was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Donora, where he had served as president and was an anchor of its choir. In 1963, he was chairman of CEYOLA, which was held at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh. In the past, he held leadership positions in the Federated Russian Orthodox Club of America. Paul also served as a member and president of the Donora Borough Council and the Donora Chamber of Commerce, a solicitor for the Middle Monongahela Industrial Development Association, a co-chairman of the Mon Valley United Fund campaign, and a member of the Lions Club.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, in St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Donora, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10, in the church, officiated by Father John Parker. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 1 St. Nicholas Drive, Donora, PA 15033.

