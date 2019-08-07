Paul R. George, 89, of Carnegie, formerly of Oakdale and Midway, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, in Kane Scott Regional Hospital.

Paul was born January 28, 1930, in Colliers, W.Va., a son of the late Paul and Clarabel Martin George.

Mr. George was a police officer and also a security officer. He loved to go fishing and enjoyed reading and his family, whom he loved very much. He was also a minister at Church of the Nazarene.

Paul is survived by his wife, Joanne George of Carnegie, to whom he would have been married for 69 years next month.

He is also survived by his five daughters, Linda George of Oakdale, Betty (Bill) Ullom of Hickory, Cathy (Jim) Ostapchenko of Monaca, Gloria (Bill) Stemple of Washington and Valerie (Army) Verelst of Oakdale; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a few stepgrandchildren; daughter-in-law Claire George; and sisters Norma Partin of Oakdale and Nancy Stankevich of Oakdale.

Along with his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his son, Paul R. George Jr.; brothers Ralph and Neil George; and son-in-law Merle Liggitt.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale, 724-693-2800, where a service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 9. Internment will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery.

