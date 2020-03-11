Paul R. Morgan Jr., 79, of Washington, passed away peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020, surrounded by family.

Born January 5, 1941, he was a son of the late Lois and Paul Morgan Sr.

Paul was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

At Paul's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society or a .

