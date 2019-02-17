Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Thomas Yuras.

On Tuesday, February 12, 2019, Paul Thomas Yuras, loving husband and father of three sons, went home to his Lord at the age of 69. Paul, who grew up in Carmichaels, spent the majority of his life in Uniontown before moving to Beaufort, N.C. in 2015.

Paul was born October 17, 1949, in Uniontown, to Thomas J. Yuras, Jr. and Margaret B. Hospodavis Yuras. On October 1, 1983, he married the love of his life, Deborah J. Hoff. They raised three sons, Brice A. of Uniontown; Braden T. of Port St. Lucie, Fla. and Adam C. of Pittsburgh.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and sister Janice M. Vavrek.

In addition to his wife and three sons, he will be greatly missed by his sisters, Mrs. Thomas (Joyce) McCombs and Mrs. Russell (Rose) Whipkey both of Carmichaels; sister-in-law Rosie Docherty and husband Tony; and his nephews and many friends.

Friends and family members are invited to attend a memorial service to celebrate his life, officiated by Pastor Nicholas Cook in Abundant Life Church, 1239 Brownfield Road, Uniontown, at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, with a meal to follow.