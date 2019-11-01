Paul X. Katrencik, 73, of Canonsburg, passed away surrounded by family Tuesday, October 29, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Born May 10, 1946, a son of the late Rudolph A. and Grace Nahay Katrencik, Paul grew up in Hendersonville and worked most of his adult life as an industrial draftsman at McGraw-Edison and Cooper Industries in Canonsburg.

He enjoyed local history and the outdoors, having served as President of Jefferson College Historical Society, Canonsburg, active member of Cecil Township Historical Society & South Park Historical Society, and vice president of Cecil Friends of the Montour Trail. He enjoyed attending meetings of other area historical organizations, including those of Bridgeville and Eldersville, and followed his father's interests of participating in archaeological activities and excavations of Native American sites associated with the University of Pittsburgh. Paul loved reading about NASA and outer space, having retired from the Air National Guard after serving 20 years as an aircraft mechanic. Always concerned about others, Paul was honored in 2018 with the Trailblazer Award by the Montour Trail Council for his diligent work in maintaining segments of the trail for all to enjoy.

Paul is survived by his son, Jeffrey Michael Katrencik; daughter Lisa Marie Katrencik; their mother Linda Kotula; and close loving friend Barbara James. Also left behind to cherish his memory are his sister, Janet Kouklakis and her husband Pete; nephew Jason Katrencik and wife Leigh; and his sister-in-law Carol. Paul was preceded in death by son Paul Katrencik Jr. and brother Rudolph J. Katrencik.

Funeral service and viewing times and dates to follow. Open viewing with family and friends will be held at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.