Paul X. Katrencik, 73, of Canonsburg, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Born May 10, 1946, son of the late Rudolph A. and Grace Nahay Katrencik, Paul grew up in Hendersonville and worked most of his adult life as an industrial draftsman at McGraw-Edison and Cooper Industries in Canonsburg. He enjoyed local history and the outdoors, having served as president of Jefferson College Historical Society (Canonsburg), active member of Cecil Township Historical Society & South Park Historical Society, and vice president of Cecil Friends of the Montour Trail. He enjoyed attending meetings of other area historical organizations including those of Bridgeville and Eldersville, and followed his father's interests of participating in archaeological activities and excavations of Native American sites associated with the University of Pittsburgh. Paul loved reading about NASA and outer space, having retired from the Air National Guard after serving twenty years as an aircraft mechanic. Always concerned about others, Paul was honored in 2018 with the Trailblazer Award by the Montour Trail Council for his diligent work in maintaining segments of the trail for all to enjoy.

Paul is survived by his son Jeffrey Michael Katrencik, daughter Lisa Marie Katrencik, their mother Linda Kotula, and close loving friend Barbara James. Also left behind to cherish his memory are his sister Janet Kouklakis and her husband Pete, nephew Jason Katrencik and wife Leigh, and his sister-in-law Carol. Paul was preceded in death by son Paul Katrencik, Jr., and brother Rudolph J. Katrencik.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, in Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, November 6, in the funeral home. A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in St. Mary Catholic Church, 10 St. Mary's Lane, Cecil, PA 15321. Burial will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 2:30 p.m. with full military honors by Brentwood Veterans of Foreign Wars – Post 1810 and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

Please view and sign the guest book at pittsburghcremation.com.