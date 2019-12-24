Paula Ann Hammel Pikula, 81, of Wind Ridge, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Transitions Healthcare, Washington.

Born August 19, 1938 in Muswhieler, Germany, she was a daughter of the late Johann Klepper and Irene Hammel.

Paula was a member of the First Christian Church, Waynesburg for 10 years. She married Daniel J. Pikula in September of 1959 and they were happily married for 46 years until his passing on September 12, 2005. In her early years, Paula enjoyed cooking, baking and shopping. She was a very independent woman who loved nothing more than caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family meant everything to her.

She is survived by two children, Mike G. (Brenda) Pikula of Wind Ridge and Frank M. Pikula of Waynesburg; five grandchildren, Rachel (Bill) Mitter, of Waynesburg, Amber Pikula of Waynesburg, Angela (Donald) Jacobs, of Graysville, Ashton (Chase) Shaffer of Waynesburg and Colton (Breanna) Pikula, of Wind Ridge; 13 great-grandchildren, Allen Willard, Haden, Hannah, Chaz and Curtis Pikula, Justin, Jamie, Jordan, Sierra, Danny, Warren Jacobs, Chloe and Harper Shaffer.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, John Joseph Pikula; and one grandson, Frank Pikula, II.

Friends will be received 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, December 27, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone, 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held directly after visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Scott Chambers, officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemont Cemetery, Center Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, 72 West Franklin Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370 or the Greene County Humane Society, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

Please view and sign the online tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.