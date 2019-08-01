Paula J. Patterson Ralston (1961 - 2019)
  •  
    - Christine, Danny, Jessica, Chance Kelley
  • "Thoughts, prayers and much love to all of the family."
    - Lisa Harris
Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Obituary
Paula J. Patterson Ralston, 58, of California, Pa., died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in her home.

She was born February 4, 1961, in Medina, Ohio, a daughter of Paul Creighton of Florida and Martha J. "Marty" McDade (companion Jack Jones) Seaman of Washington.

Surviving are a son, Byron (Erin) Creighton; two daughters, Sharon Brautigam, and Nicole (Ashley) Brautigam; a brother, Sam Ireland; a sister, Christine (Danny) Kelley; three grandchildren, Alicia Brautigam, Eathen Malanosky and Clara Riggle; a great-grandchild, Zane; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Patterson and her stepfather, Arthur Seaman.

Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m, the time of services, Saturday, August 3, in the William G. Neal Funeral Home Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
