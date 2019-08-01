Paula J. Patterson Ralston, 58, of California, Pa., died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in her home.

She was born February 4, 1961, in Medina, Ohio, a daughter of Paul Creighton of Florida and Martha J. "Marty" McDade (companion Jack Jones) Seaman of Washington.

Surviving are a son, Byron (Erin) Creighton; two daughters, Sharon Brautigam, and Nicole (Ashley) Brautigam; a brother, Sam Ireland; a sister, Christine (Danny) Kelley; three grandchildren, Alicia Brautigam, Eathen Malanosky and Clara Riggle; a great-grandchild, Zane; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Patterson and her stepfather, Arthur Seaman.

Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m, the time of services, Saturday, August 3, in the William G. Neal Funeral Home Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.