Paula Jo Parry, 40, of Canonsburg, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

She was born July 22, 1978, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Joseph and Nina Springer Parry.

She worked as a manager for McDonald's Restaurant. She enjoyed spending time with her son, Joshua and watching movies.

Surviving are her mother, Nina Springer Parry; son, Joshua Hewitt, and his father, William Hewitt; sister, Dalene (Shawn) Moon of Good Hope, Ga.; brother Jay Ringling of Houston; and nieces Misty (Ed) Shearer, Paige Ringling, Elyse and Shawna Moon.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph P. Parry.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m., the time of celebration services, Sunday, July 7, at Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000.

