Paula Jo Parry (1978 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "RIP Paula. I will miss u at work. U had the biggest smile..."
    - Melissa Daley
  • "I always loved our friendship ,you never judged and always..."
    - Mark Whalen
Service Information
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA
15317
(724)-746-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Paula Jo Parry, 40, of Canonsburg, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

She was born July 22, 1978, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Joseph and Nina Springer Parry.

She worked as a manager for McDonald's Restaurant. She enjoyed spending time with her son, Joshua and watching movies.

Surviving are her mother, Nina Springer Parry; son, Joshua Hewitt, and his father, William Hewitt; sister, Dalene (Shawn) Moon of Good Hope, Ga.; brother Jay Ringling of Houston; and nieces Misty (Ed) Shearer, Paige Ringling, Elyse and Shawna Moon.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph P. Parry.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m., the time of celebration services, Sunday, July 7, at Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000.

Visit www.sollon.com to leave condolences.
Published in Observer-Reporter on July 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.