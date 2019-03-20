Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Lee-Ryan.

Paula Lee-Ryan of McMurray, formerly of Morgantown, W.Va, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Paula was born in Chinon, France, December 4, 1962, to Wilda Lee and the late Ronald Lee.

Paula graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in chemical engineering and worked in the gas control valve industry for many years. She was beloved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

Paula was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and attended Faith Chapel Community Church in Lawrence. She took every opportunity to share the good news of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was a loving wife and mother and is survived by her loving husband, Mark Ryan; two sons, Zac and Luke Ryan; mother Wilda Lee; sister Ronda Veltri; brothers Blake Lee (Leslie) and Craig Harvey (Sharon); and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., the time of service, Friday, March 22.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Chapel Community Church, 9 Lawrence Street, Lawrence, PA 15055, or In Touch Ministries, P.O Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357.

