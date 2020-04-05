Paula Louise Morris lost her battle with addiction Friday, March 20, 2020. She was 54 years old.

She was born June 30, 1965, to Louis P. Morris and Barbara J. Morris Shealey.

Paula was a 1983 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School. After graduation, she went on to attend The Clarissa School of Fashion Design and The Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

Paula loved the Lord and was led to Jesus Christ at an early age. She was a member of St. John Baptist Church in Lawrence. She also dearly loved her family.

Paula had many talents. She loved to write, design and sew clothing and create greeting cards using calligraphy. Paula had a sharp wit and her stories were humorous with a message for those whom she was speaking with.

Surviving are two sons, Dakar Hampton of Erie and Ayers Hampton of Fort Worth, Texas; three grandchildren, Ayers Hampton Jr., Kenjiro Hampton and Havana Hampton, all of Fort Worth; her mother, Barbara Shealey of Canonsburg; her stepfather, Louis Shealey of Pittsburgh; a sister, Kelly Morris (Samuel) of Canonsburg; a brother, Jarrod (Lori) Shealey of Canonsburg; a niece, Alana Morris of Canonsburg; a nephew, Ahmad Morris-Walker of Canonsburg; and a great-niece, Amora Rios, also of Canonsburg.

She was preceded in death by her father, Louis P. Morris, and maternal grandparents Nathan and Ingie Cole.

Due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, the memorial service will be for immediate family only.

Arrangements are entrusted to Beinhauer Funeral Service and Crematory, 164 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317.