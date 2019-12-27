Paula Mae Wilson Kiger, 72, of Waynesburg, died at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, December 25, 2019, in her home.

She was born Thursday, January 9, 1947, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Ralph E. Wilson and Pauline Moore Wilson.

Paula was Methodist by faith. She enjoyed craft work, quilting, crocheting and knitting. She had worked as a seamstress at Greenway Manufacturing in Waynesburg. Paula had also worked as the house manager in Florida for the Association for the Mentally Challenged.

The father of their son, Ronald E. Kiger, whom she married June 24, 1967, died September 8, 2006.

Surviving are her companion, James Kotyk of Waynesburg; son Ronald E. "Butch" (Caroline) Kiger II of Waynesburg; five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Patsy (Carl) Trump of Waynesburg; a brother, Ralph E. (Karen) Wilson of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a sister, Penny Reagan, and a brother, Samuel David Wilson.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation. There will be a public memorial service at 4 p.m. Saturday, December 28, in Fairall United Methodist Church, 583 White Barn Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor James Carpenter and Pastor Cathie Carpenter officiating. Burial will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.