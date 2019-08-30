Paula S. Pettit, 56, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

She was born March 18, 1963, in Washington, a daughter of Delmar Unrue of Washington and the late Betty Jo Brown Unrue.

Paula enjoyed gardening and flowers and used to enjoy riding motorcycles with John.

Surviving are her daughter, Steffanie R. (Bill) Rhoades of Home; two sisters, Melody M. Mazza of Washington and Sherry J. (Rick) Sapp of Florida; three grandchildren, Harper Rhoades, Noah Rhoades of Home and Taydum Johnson of Canonsburg; former husband and close friend John F. Pettit of Washington; stepmother Peggy L. Ross Unrue of Washington; and nieces and nephews Victoria Mazza (Dylan) Scott, Nicholas Mazza, Damian Sapp and Alexis Sapp.

Deceased is a daughter, Jennifer L. Wagers.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 and 4 to 6 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, August 31, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A private burial will be held at a later date in Mt. Prospect Cemetery.

