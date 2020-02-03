Paula Sue Heise, 53, of Washington, died Friday, January 31, 2020.

She was born December 28, 1966, in Washington, a daughter of the late William W. Robert and Delphine Bredniak Roberts.

Ms. Heise was a graduate of Trinity High School and Waynesburg College, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

She worked as a nurse at Canonsburg Hospital for 23 years and, most recently, worked as a nurse for Dialysis Clinic Inc.

Ms. Heise loved the outdoors and gardening and adored her cats. A free spirit, she was a generous person who loved spending time with friends and family.

Surviving are five children, Dominick Valduga (Sidney Corrick) and Caleb Valduga (Joleen Romano), both of Washington, Michael Heise (Crystal Shaw) of Philadelphia, Jordan Heise of Canonsburg and Mallory Heise of Ohio; three sisters, Nanette McNeal (Larry) of Scenery Hill, Cathy Hartner (Edward) of Washington, and Leisa Shawley (Bud) of Eighty Four; an aunt, Dianne Fleischauer; her stepmother, Mary Roberts of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, William Roberts.

Arrangements are private and entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., Washington.

