Pauline Davis
Pauline Davis, 91, of Spraggs, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, in her residence.

She was born January 25, 1929, in Spraggs, a daughter of the late Charles M. Johnson and Belva Floyd Johnson.

Mrs. Davis was a homemaker and co-owner for 50 years of Davis Antiques of Spraggs. She was a graduate of Waynesburg High School, Class of 1946. She was a member of Blacksville Baptist Church.

Surviving are her children, Dolly Tuttle of Waynesburg, Ann Willard of California and June Spitznogle (Gary) of Spraggs; seven grandchildren, Halie Tuttle-Valenti, Jeff Davis, Jarrett Davis, Ian Willard, Courtney Willard Dawley, Alyssa Spitznogle Miller and Mollie Spitznogle Rice; 11 great-grandchildren, Dylan Davis, Addy Davis, Hunter Davis, Sadie Davis, Thaine Miller, Zylie Miller, Ryker Rice, Renzy Rice, Ethan Dawley, Isacc Dawley and Madeline Dawley; two great-great-grandchildren, Landon Bliss and Maddox Miller; one sister, Ruth Filby of Wana, W.Va.; and a daughter-in-law, Cathy Davis of Spraggs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Frank Davis, who died February 29, 2008; and by a son, William C. Davis.

Friends may call at Owen-Neely Funeral Home, 5894 Mason-Dixon Highway, Blacksville, W.Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 17. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 18, in the funeral home, with Dr. Stewart Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Blacksville Cemetery.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 17, 2020.
