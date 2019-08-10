Pauline Marie Law, 78, of Monongahela, died Friday, August 9, 2019 in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. She was born August 9, 1941 in North Charleroi, the daughter of Joseph Paul and Elizabeth Perrino Verduci.

Pauline was a graduate of Donora High School and the St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Lawrenceville. She pursued advanced degrees in nursing and education at California University of Pennsylvania, the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State University. She retired in 2004 after 38 years as a nursing instructor at the Washington School of Nursing. Pauline was a member of St. Damien of Molokai Parish in Monongahela, the Catholic Women's College Club and the American Nurse's Association. She was a great friend to many, a cherished aunt and a voracious reader.

She is survived by three brothers, Alex (Marlene) Verduci of Ocean Side, California, Joseph Verduci of Imperial, Francis (Joni) Verduci of Monongahela; brother-in-law, Dennis (Mary) Law of Greensburg; sister-in-law, Cindy (John) Leavy of Hunker; five nephews and two nieces.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony "Terry" Law who died April 18, 2013.

Friends will be received on Sunday, August 11 from 2 to 7 p.m. in the Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, August 12, at 10 a.m. in St. Damien of Molokai Church with the Rev. Patrick Barkey as celebrant. Committal services and interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela.

In memory of Pauline, the family suggests that you take a friend to lunch. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com