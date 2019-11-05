Pauline Meehan, 93, of South Fayette Township, passed peacefully Monday, November 4, 2019.

She was born March 24, 1926, in Slovan, a daughter of James and Teresa Troples Skoff.

Pauline was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Noblestown. She was devoted to her family and loved her grandchildren. Pauline would put everyone else's needs in front of her own.

She was the beloved wife of Francis Patrick Meehan, who preceded her in death nine months ago after 72 years of marriage. Now Pat and Pauline are reunited once again.

She was the cherished mother of Patrick (Dorothy) Meehan III and Maureen Meehan; beloved sister of Sophia Skoff, James Skoff and John Skoff; and loving Nana of Patrick Meehan IV and great-Nana of Sean, Shannon, Aidan and Torin Meehan.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 7, in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Noblestown. Entombment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 7322 Noblestown Road, Oakdale, PA 15071.