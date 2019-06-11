12/1/1924 - 6/7/2019

Pauline Warman Lint, 94, of Waynesburg, danced her way into Heaven on her own terms, as per usual Friday, June 7, 2019.

She was born December 1, 1924, the third child and only girl to the late Sherman S. and Maude Haney in Mather.

She graced the halls of Jefferson High School and graduated with the Class of 1943. During World War II, she was sent to Columbus, Ohio, finding work at Curtis-Wright, where she built planes for the United States Navy.

After returning to Greene County, marrying, and having children, she returned to the workforce as an admissions clerk at Greene County Memorial Hospital. Throughout her life she held various service oriented positions including the executive director for the American Cancer Society in Greene County, Greene Association for Retarded Citizens, and a foster grandparent with the Head Start Program. However, her greatest accomplishment was helping hundreds of Greene County residents to find sobriety as a drug and alcohol counselor with CARE, Inc.

Pauline spent her Saturdays watching college football because, as she said, "The pros on Sunday make more money for far less talent!" She especially enjoyed Michigan football.

She also enjoyed Westerns, word searches and playing rock and roll at the maximum volume.

A devout Christian, she was a member of First Nazarene Church of Waynesburg.

She was a long standing member of the Jefferson-Morgan Senior Center, faithfully attending every week. The good folks at Greene County Transportation provided all her transporting needs after she could no longer tear up the roads of Greene County on her own.

She especially cherished her frequent visits with her great-niece, Lynn King.

Her greatest joys were her great-grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her first husband, James Warman; and her second husband, Lance Lint; in addition her brothers, Floyd, Clifford and Kenneth Haney.

The most devastating loss she ever endured was the passing of her son, JB Warman, in 1990.

Left to lovingly remember her quick wit, contagious smile and big heart are her daughter, Lynne Snyder (Marvin) of Waynesburg, with whom she made her home; her first-born niece and close companion, Saundra King of Mather; grandchildren Casey Hart of Waynesburg, Molly Lamp (Dylan) of Richeyville, Erik Snyder of Colorado and Adam Snyder of West Virginia; great-grandchildren Keira, Kalli and Kohen Lamp of Richeyville and Norah Snyder of West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

In her honor, crank up some classic rock and roll and love someone a little longer than you should.

A memorial service celebrating her glorious 94 years will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at First Nazarene Church of Waynesburg, 115 Deerfield Lane, Waynesburg.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made in her memory to the Jefferson-Morgan Senior Center or a Veterans' organization of your choice.