Pearl A. Kelly, 88, of Richeyville, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, in Greenery Specialty Care, Canonsburg.

She was born January 8, 1931, in Vestaburg, a daughter of the late Louis and Lavon McGrady Hayges.

Mrs. Kelly was employed in the accounting department at the Intermediate Unit in California for more than 15 years.

She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Richeyville campus.

Pearl enjoyed golfing, square dancing, playing the guitar and piano and making afghans and quilts.

Surviving are two sons, A. Edward Cowger Jr. of Richeyville and Duane Cowger of Farmington Hills, Mich.; four sisters, Joanne Six and Martha "Pete" Paci, both of Vestaburg, Linda Koontz of Littlestown and Mary Lou Bruce of Millsboro; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three brothers, Benny, Harold and Buck Hayges, and three sisters, Elizabeth Bercosky, Helen Varesio and Margaret Rebert.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 20. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.