Pearl Ann Amos, 83, of Washington, died Friday, July 5, 2019, in Transitions Health Care, Washington.

She was born August 8, 1935, in Washington, a daughter of the late Carl Engle and Margaret Fonner Engle.

Mrs. Amos loved going to Walmart and The Meadows Casino and enjoyed playing bingo. She also enjoyed spending time with her many friends at Century Plaza Apartments.

On June 11, 1955, she married Homer D. Amos, who died June 9, 1996.

Surviving are three children, Nancy (John), Larry Sr. (Kathie) and Lisa; a sister, Karen (Joe); five grandchildren, Kendra, Tina (Jason), Ashley (Mike), Little Larry and Josh (Nicole); seven great-grandchildren, Aidan, Taryn, Dylan, Mya, Emma, Mason and Tomilynn; a sister-in-law, Maureen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased are two brothers, Carl "Bud" and David Engle; and two sisters, Mary "Maggie" Mowl and Laura Lee Cox.

The family appreciates the loving care provided by Amedisys Hospice.

All services are private. Arrangements are being handled by William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family in care of William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, or to Amedisys Hospice, 420 Johnson Road, Suite 230, Washington, PA 15301.

