Peggy A. Berdine
1951 - 2020
Peggy A. Berdine, 68, of Washington, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, in The Washington Hospital.

She was born August 17, 1951, in Washington, a daughter of the late Mont O. Thompson and Hazel C. Berdine Thompson.

Miss Berdine was a member of First Baptist Church.

She enjoyed the pets that would visit Presbyterian Senior Care, where she was a resident.

Surviving are a sister, Teresa Funk of Washington; nieces and nephews Tyler, Emily and Owen Funk, and Mariko, Nikki and Mark Marshman; a great-niece, Myla Marshman, all of Washington; an aunt, Dorothy Rist (Buddy) of Texas; and several cousins.

Deceased is a sister, Barbara Marshman.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m., the time of a service, Monday, June 29, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
JUN
29
Service
02:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
