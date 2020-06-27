Peggy A. Berdine, 68, of Washington, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, in The Washington Hospital.

She was born August 17, 1951, in Washington, a daughter of the late Mont O. Thompson and Hazel C. Berdine Thompson.

Miss Berdine was a member of First Baptist Church.

She enjoyed the pets that would visit Presbyterian Senior Care, where she was a resident.

Surviving are a sister, Teresa Funk of Washington; nieces and nephews Tyler, Emily and Owen Funk, and Mariko, Nikki and Mark Marshman; a great-niece, Myla Marshman, all of Washington; an aunt, Dorothy Rist (Buddy) of Texas; and several cousins.

Deceased is a sister, Barbara Marshman.

Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m., the time of a service, Monday, June 29, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

