Peggy I. King, 72, of New Freeport, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.She was born April 4, 1948, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Billy D. and Urcelene Rogers Eddy.She was a graduate of Waynesburg College.Peggy had worked as a program specialist for GreeneARC. She had also worked for BFS.She was a lifelong resident of Greene County. Her favorite pastimes were reading and gardening.Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Albert L. King, whom she married April 12, 1969; a son, James C. King of Wind Ridge; a daughter, Rebecca J. King of Waynesburg; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Charles Eddy of Washington and Steven Eddy of Sevierville, Tenn.She was preceded in death by three brothers, Pat, Raymond and Mike Eddy.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private and are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg.