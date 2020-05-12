Peggy I. King, 72, of New Freeport, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.She was born April 4, 1948, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Billy D. and Urcelene Rogers Eddy.She was a graduate of Waynesburg College.Peggy had worked as a program specialist for GreeneARC. She had also worked for BFS.She was a lifelong resident of Greene County. Her favorite pastimes were reading and gardening.Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Albert L. King, whom she married April 12, 1969; a son, James C. King of Wind Ridge; a daughter, Rebecca J. King of Waynesburg; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Charles Eddy of Washington and Steven Eddy of Sevierville, Tenn.She was preceded in death by three brothers, Pat, Raymond and Mike Eddy.Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private and are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg.Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 12, 2020.